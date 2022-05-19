A ‘nervous’ Alia Bhatt jets off to shoot her first Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who recently tied the knot with long-time actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, jetted off to shoot her first ever Hollywood film.

Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot. Billed as a spy thriller, the film also stars 'Fifty Shades' actor Jamie Dornan. The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”

The actress is all set to complete a decade in Hindi cinema in 2022. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012 and was later seen in a string of hits such as 'Highway', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Udta Punjab', 'Dear Zindagi', and 'Raazi' to name a few.

Bhatt’s most recent film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali garnered rave reviews.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The motion poster was launched in December 2021 and it left fans excited for the film.

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings' with Shefali Shah, which will also see her as a producer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt shares unseen pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on their one month wedding anniversary

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:57 AM IST