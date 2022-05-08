'6 years down and an eternity to go': Sonam Kapoor pens romantic note for husband Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

Spilling love all over Instagram, Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday posted several unseen photos with husband Anand Ahuja to wish him on their wedding anniversary.
"Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for," she captioned her post.
"I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal," Sonam added.
Anand also shared several pictures on his official Instagram account and wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. ❤️ Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."
"Always and forever and every lifetime.. my soulmate," Sonam commented on his post.
In March, Sonam announced that she is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.
Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, Sonam tied the knot with Anand in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years. Their wedding was a gala affair.
On the professional front, Sonam last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.
