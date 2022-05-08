e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / '6 years down and an eternity to go': Sonam Kapoor pens romantic note for husband Anand Ahuja on their wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor shared several unseen photos with husband Anand Ahuja to wish him on their wedding anniversary

Ria Sharma | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Spilling love all over Instagram, Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday posted several unseen photos with husband Anand Ahuja to wish him on their wedding anniversary.

"Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for," she captioned her post.

"I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal," Sonam added.

Anand also shared several pictures on his official Instagram account and wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. ❤️ Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal."

"Always and forever and every lifetime.. my soulmate," Sonam commented on his post.

In March, Sonam announced that she is expecting her first child with Anand Ahuja. The 36-year-old actor is expected to welcome the baby later this year.

Known as a Bollywood fashion icon, Sonam tied the knot with Anand in 2018 in a grand ceremony, after dating for several years. Their wedding was a gala affair.

On the professional front, Sonam last starred in the 2019 comedy 'The Zoya Factor', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller 'Blind'.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:07 PM IST