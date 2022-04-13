43 years later, Ranbir and Alia to get engaged on the same day as Rishi and Neetu Kapoor?

All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the news of their wedding has come out. While the love birds have been extremely secretive about the details of their special day, several reports suggest that the duo will get engaged on April 13 (today).

Interestingly April 13th is also the same date on which Ranbir’s parents Neetu and Rishi Kapoor exchanged rings in 1979.

Now it seems like the soon-to-be married couple plan on recreating that moment, 43 years later.

Ranbir Kapoor (39) and Alia Bhatt (29) are reportedly set to tie the knot on April 15 in the presence of their family and close friends.

The functions are expected to start from April 13 onwards with the Mehendi ceremony, followed by a Sangeet ceremony on the next day.

There is no confirmation if the wedding will take place at the Kapoor family's iconic Chembur bungalow or the couple's Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill -- a posh neighbourhood in Bandra, Mumbai.

While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their wedding details, Krishna Raj bungalow, RK Studio, Alia Bhatt's residence in Juhu and Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra abode Vastu have already been decorated with bright lights.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani.

Earlier, on Monday, a car was spotted at Ranbir's house and it was loaded with Sabyasachi outfits apparently for the bride and groom.

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'.

The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

The couple has been vocal about their relationship -- sharing pictures of several vacations together and visiting each other's houses for family get-togethers on numerous occasions.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:18 AM IST