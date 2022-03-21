20-year-old Avneet Kaur sets the internet ablaze with her stunning bikini pictures

Actress Avneet Kaur, who is set to make her Bollywood debut in a lead role with Kangana Ranaut's 'Tiku Weds Sheru', recently posted sizzling pictures of herself sunbathing in a bikini.

Avneet, who is currently vacationing in Goa, took to Instagram and flaunted her svelte curves in a black two-piece set. She captioned the post as, "Whatever makes you feel like the sun from inside and out chase that."

Last month, Avneet bought herself a brand new Range Rover. While the exact amount spent by her is not known yet, the price of a Range Rover Velar in India reportedly starts at Rs 83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Avneet was first seen as a contestant on 'Dance India Dance Li’l Masters'. She is known for television shows such as 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga'.

Avneet will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The film is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:53 AM IST