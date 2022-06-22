e-Paper Get App

10 years of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur': Vicky Kaushal is unmissable in UNSEEN photo from sets

Vicky Kaushal had assisted Anurag Kashyap on the film.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Anurag Kashyap's revenge thriller 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' completes a decade today but it still continues to hold the same excitement and chatter amongst the movie buffs who couldn't stop praising the masterpiece that revolutionised Bollywood.

One of the major USPs of the gangster drama besides brilliant direction, superlative performances, dumdaar dialogues and effective cinematography is the apt casting, by none other than the ace casting director, Mukesh Chhabra.

Celebrating 10 years of 'Gangs Of Wasseypur', Mukesh Chhabra not only took to Instagram to share the news with his followers but also posted a few interesting unseen BTS image from the sets featuring himself, Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Ghaywan and Shilpa Shrivastava.

Check out the photo here:

While Mukesh did the perfect casting for the movie, Vicky, Neeraj and Shilpa assisted Anurag on the film that went on to become a cult classic.

