New reptile species was one of the largest ever flying animals

London: Scientists have identified a new species of pterosaur reptiles — with a wingspan of up to 10 metres — which is among the largest ever flying animals. Cryodrakon boreas, from the Azhdarchid group of pterosaurs was a flying reptile which lived during the Cretaceous period around 77 million years ago. Unlike most pterosaur groups, azhdarchids are known primarily from terrestrial settings and, despite their likely capacity to cross oceanic distances in flight, they are broadly considered to be animals that were adapted for, and lived in, inland environments. Despite their large size and a distribution across North and South America, Asia, Africa and Europe, few azhdarchids are known from more than fragmentary remains, researchers said.