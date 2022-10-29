Zero tolerance on corruption, action against 104, 26 fired in WCD department: CM

Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday the state government had zero tolerance policy on corruption and prompt action was being taken in corruption cases, as per officials.

CM was interacting virtually with ministers and MLAs from his residence office regarding developmental activities and public welfare schemes.

CM said, “Wherever there are irregularities the responsible persons for the same will be punished immediately. Action has been taken against 104 people in the Women and Child Development Department and 26 have been fired.”

CM said, “It is our responsibility to ensure the implementation of a clean administrative system to give relief to the public. Preference will be given to hardworking and sensitive officers-employees in field postings.”

Extending Diwali greetings, CM wished everyone good luck and prosperity.

He said the ministers and MLAs should be active in the maintenance of the roads of their respective areas.

“Have continuous dialogue with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and sisters of self-help groups. It should be ensured that the schemes and development activities are conducted with complete transparency”, he said.

CM said programmes would be organised to communicate with the eligible beneficiaries involved in the Chief Minister Public Service Campaign.

He said morning meetings for the development activities conducted in the districts and implementation of public welfare schemes would continue. Legislators should actively participate in these meetings.

CM also discussed with participants the progress on CM Rise Schools.