 Yuva Utsav At Walmi: Artistes Showcase India's Cultural Diversity Through Dance
Present dance on Hanuman Chalisa

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Artistes showcased India’s cultural diversity through group dance. They showed the glimpses from Braj to Ayodhya through their dance performance at Walmi in the city on Wednesday. They also highlighted the character of Lord Ram and Hanuman through Hanuman Chalisa.

The group dance competition was part of Yuva Utsav organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Bhopal (Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India).

Pratibhaalaya Arts Academy presented Shiva Stuti in Bharatnatyam whereas young artistes of King Dance Academy expressed character of Lord Ram and Hanuman through Hanuman Chalisa. Under the direction of Sanghamitra Taywade, the artistes presented character of Radha- Krishna.

More than 200 youths of Bhopal participated. The youth festival was inaugurated by MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and special guest was president, BMC, Kishan Suryavanshi.

