Youth Shot In Leg Outside His House Over Old Rivalry In Jabalpur; Accused Flee, Police Launch Investigation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was shot in his leg owing to an old rivalry. The incident took place in the Jabalpur district on Thursday night. Three boys, who were friends with the victim, called him out of his house and shot him.

The injured has been sent to the district hospital for further treatment. Police have taken cognisance of the incident, registering a case against the armed assailants.

According to information, the victim, identified as Manish, is a resident of the Jhanda Chowk area in the district. The accused, identified as Vicky Mallah, Karan, and Ashu also reside in the same area. According to sources, some time ago, Manish had a quarrel with Vicky. Manish ended up beating and humiliating Vicky. To take out his enmity, he devised a plan. Vicky called up Manish's old friend Karan, telling him to go to Manish's house and call him outside.

Doing as said, Karan went to Manish's house on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday and called him outside, citing some work. Manish trusted him and came outside. They both went behind the house, where Manish saw Vicky and Ashu with pistols. As soon as Vicky saw Manish, he shot him in the leg. Injured Manish barely made it inside his house and told his family the ordeal. All three accused fled the scene.

Police statement recorded and investigation underway

As soon as Manish's family saw him injured, they immediately took him to the district hospital for further treatment. There, they called up 100 and told the police the whole ordeal.

To record Manish's statement and file a case, a team of police officials from Ranjhi police station came to the hospital. Talking to Manish, they got to know the whole case and have registered a case. Accused are on the run, and a probe is underway.