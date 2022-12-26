e-Paper Get App
Youth Policy 2023: Students’ suggestions sought in colleges, universities

Monday, December 26, 2022
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After state government announced to invite suggestions of youths to prepare Youth Policy 2023, Higher Education Department has asked the colleges and universities to take suggestions of their students.

Students have been asked to put their suggestions in boxes placed in 537 colleges of the state. The can also mail their suggestions for Youth Policy, which will be launched on January 13.

The suggestions will be taken at all the government and private universities. There are 14 government universities and 35 private universities.

Barkatullah University Registrar Dr IK Mansoori said that an awareness rally was taken out on Monday. Besides, a meeting would be held on Tuesday in connection with suggestions.

All the suggestions will be compiled and officials will go through them to pick up the best suggestions that can be useful in chalking out Youth Policy 2023.

Suggestions

--Harish Chaubey, B Com 3rd year student, Hamidia College: New courses should be added under National Education Policy, which can provide jobs to students.

--Rajveer Singh, student of BA LLB final year LNCT University: College fee should be slashed to a reasonable level. Scholarships should be given on time so that students can pay their fee and meet expenditures on time.

