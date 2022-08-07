e-Paper Get App

Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur one trip special to pass Bhopal division

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of the passengers and to clear the extra traffic, one trip special train each is being run between Yesvantpur-Hazrat - Nizamuddin-Yesvantpur, which will take halt at Itarsi and Bhopal stations of Bhopal division and will go to the destination, according to Railway officials.

Train No. 06594 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Yesvantpur Special train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 15.55 hrs on August 11, reach Veerangana Laxmibai at 22.30 hrs, depart Veerangana Lakshmibai at 22.40 hrs, reach Bhopal at 04.15 hrs next day, depart Bhopal at 04.20 hrs. Departure time, reaching Itarsi at 05.55 hrs, departing Itarsi at 06.05 hrs and reaching Yesvantpur station at 17.45 hrs on the third day.

Similarly, Train No. 06593 Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin Special train departs Yesvantpur station at 14.30 hrs on 07.08.2022, reaches Itarsi at 01.50 hrs on 3rd day, departs Itarsi at 02.00 hrs, reaches Bhopal at 04.25 hrs, departs Bhopal at 04.30 hrs, 08.05 hrs. Departure from Veerangana Lakshmibai at 08.10 hrs will reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 14.30 hrs.Train Halts includes Tumkur Arsikere, Devanagere, Haveri, Hubli, Gadag Junction, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Solapur, Kalburgi, Wadi, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Ballarshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Bhopal and Veerangana Laxmibai stations.

