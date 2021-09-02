Yellow alert warning in 25 districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in 25 districts in Madhya Pradesh, said meteorological department. Yellow alert has been issued warning of the lightning in the state.

Alert has been sounded for districts including Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Harda, Betul, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Datia, Guna, Sheopur, Ashok Nagar, Morena, Bhind, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Sagar.

Rain continued to lash many parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Indore recorded 11cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while Jirapur recorded 8cm rainfall and Neemuch 7cm.

Dewas, Ghatia, Khandwa, Bagli, recorded 6cm each while Jharnia and Javad recorded 5cm each. Mandsaur, Harda, New Harsood, Udainagar, Sanawad recorded 4cm each.

Month of September appears to be good and is expected to record normal or above normal rainfall. September is expected to have 3-4 monsoon systems forming in the Bay of Bengal, driving monsoon rains over most parts. The remnant of the previous system has travelled up to Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Another monsoon low pressure is likely to appear over Bay of Bengal around September 5 and September 6.

This weather system will retrace the track of its predecessor and usher in good rains over eastern, central and northern parts. Month of September is slated to bring in recovery of monsoon rains and save the season from slipping towards a drought.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:19 PM IST