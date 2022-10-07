Yellow alert likely in many districts of MP

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in 16 districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. The districts which are likely to experience heavy rainfall include Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Vidisha, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khargone, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Guna, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhattarpur, and Niwari.

In the last 24 hours, Gorihar recorded 9cm rainfall while Raj Nagar recorded 8cm and Shohagpur and Ajaygarh recorded 7cm each. Similarly, Satna and Vidisha recorded 6cm rainfall while 5cm rainfall has been recorded at many places like Narmadapuram, Betul, Bengumganj, Khajuraho, Atner and others.

In addition to heavy rainfall, lightning is likely at Sagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior and Chambal divisions along with Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat districts.

A trough is extending from other cyclonic circulation over Madhya Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation is over south Bay of Bengal. During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall with a few heavy spells occurred in parts of Madhya Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible over parts of Madhya Pradesh.

A low pressure area which was over the Bay of Bengal, will have tendency for rain from west Madhya Pradesh towards north Madhya Pradesh.

Rain belt will travel across these parts up to October 7. Spread and intensity may turn moderate over some areas, with sufficient breaks. Light rain or drizzle may further become fleeting and patchy on subsequent days between October 8 and October 10. Another circulation may come up, extending the rainy spell for 3 more days, from October 11 to October 13.