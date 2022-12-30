e-Paper Get App
Year Ender 2022: Top 3 sports achievements that put state in spotlight

Minal Tomar
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The athletes who received training in the state won national and international medals. From announcing a shooting world cup to hosting the national elite boxing championship and releasing Khelo India Youth Games 2022 logo, the state hogged limelight. 

Lifting Ranji Trophy  

Madhya Pradesh scripting history by winning Ranji Trophy on June 22 in Bengaluru, as its team won their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. MP team led by Aditya Shrivastava defeated 41-time champions Mumbai in the final by 6 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tulika Maan

Tulika Maan |

CWG 2022

Sports Authority of India judokas’ Tulika Maan and Vijay Yadav won medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games in August.

Vijay Yadav

Vijay Yadav |

Tulika won a silver medal in women's 78 kg weight category and Vijay won a bronze in 60kg weight category. 

Olympian Aishwary

Olympian Aishwary |

Shooting to glory

MP’s Olympian shooter and junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the men’s 50 m rifle 3 positions gold medal at ISSF World Cup 2022 in Changwon, South Korea, on July 16. It was Tomar’s second gold at ISSF World Cup. He defeated Hungary’s Zakan Pekler 16-12 to secure his medal.

