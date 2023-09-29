 Yashodhara Doesn’t Want To Contest Election: BJP chief
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president VD Sharma on Friday said state sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia told him that she was unwilling to contest Assembly election to be held this year.

“Now, matter is with party organisation, which will take appropriate decision,” Sharma told media persons here.

“She contracted Covid-19 four times. Owing to health complications, she had decided not to contest,” he added.

When asked whether some MLAs were planning to write a letter to him about not contesting next Assembly election, Sharma said there was no such issue. BJP is fully prepared for the electoral battle and is confident of victory, he added.

‘RaGa should apologise’

VD Sharma said Rahul Gandhi who would visit Madhya Pradesh shortly should apologise for unfulfilled promises of previous Kamal Nath government. Stating that Congress government had returned money of Jal Jeevan Mission, he said Nath deprived poor families of getting tap water connection.

“Many times, Congress leaders trick Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi into speaking lies and thus spoil their public image,” Sharma added. Talking about character of Congress, he said a woman MLA of Congress had recently accused a Congress leader of eve-teasing.

article-image

