Yaas effect: Wheat procurement stops in dozen districts in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain and storms in Madhya Pradesh that may occur due to Yaas cyclone has forced the state government to stop wheat procurement for the time being in over dozen districts.

Food and civil supplies department asked collectors of about dozen districts to hold back wheat procurement and make safe arrangements for wheat already procured because of warning given by the meteorological department.

Director, Food and Civil Supplies, Tarun Pithode has written to collectors of Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singaruli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Katni, Balaghat and Chhindwara to stop wheat procurement.

The letter sent on Wednesday mentions the warning given by the meteorological department about Yaas cyclone that will have serious impact in eastern parts of the state including Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur division. The impact in form of rain and storms can be felt from May 26 to May 29.

Following warning from weathermen, there will be no wheat procurement on May 27-28. Farmers will be informed through SMS not to visit procurement centres during this period.

Pithode said concerned districts should publicise it through all means so that farmers do not face inconvenience. He has also asked officials to shift the procured wheat to nearest warehouses and cover remaining wheat with waterproof covers.