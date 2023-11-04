Writting Tools: Full Stop Dad’s Daughter, Comma Mamma’s Boy

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many writers, especially the greenhorns, barely spare a thought on punctuation marks. After all, many such people have made successful careers without ever learning the difference between a colon and a semicolon.

Maybe, they think punctuations are an inconsequential part of the English language. What do people think about the other aspects of the language? Will they write “Neither he nor his boss were present at the meeting?” Or, will they feel happy to scribble “pear” when they require “pair?” The answer will be a big “No.”

Similarly, few will write “precede” when it should be “proceed.” So goes on the story. Yet it is quite possible that writers do strange things when they use commas. Misuse of a comma may change the meaning of a sentence. Such a situation only confuses the reader.

Linguist R L Trask writes, “When we speak English, we have all sorts of things we can use to make our meaning clear: stress, intonation, rhythm, pauses – even, if all fails, repeating what we’ve said.” Since we cannot use all these devices in written English, we must use punctuations.

The English language has developed a traditional system of punctuation. It is sensible as well as consistent. Every punctuation mark plays a particular role and should be used to do that job. Let’s write a string of sentences and see how punctuations may confuse a reader.

The company faces one problem: only the owner knows we are facing bankruptcy. The company has one problem only: the owner knows we are facing bankruptcy. The company has one problem, only the owner knows: we are facing bankruptcy.

The company has one problem only the owner knows we are facing: bankruptcy. Now, we have understood how punctuations change the meaning of a sentence. Use of full stop The full stop causes few problems. So, most of the good writers prefer it to other punctuation marks.

Well-known British crime thriller writer James Dover Grant aka Lee Child prefers full stops to other punctuations. I was arrested in Eno’s diner. At twelve o’clock. I was eating eggs and drinking coffee.

A late breakfast, not lunch. I was wet and tired after a long walk in a heavy rain – Killing Floor, Lee Child. Those assassinating the English language in the name of online writing may be shocked to see the style of Lee Child. Many online writers seem to have forgotten the use of full stop (.) they learnt in their classrooms.

The full stops are preferable to colons, semi-colons and dashes. If a sentence is too long or complicated, break it up into two or more shorter ones.

Rights of comma

The comma has a rightful place in the English language after the full stop. The greenhorns, writing for online editions of various newspapers, seem to be fond of the comma. They think it helps them scripting long sentences containing more than 120 words.

Many a time they misplace the Mamma’s favourite child, the comma. It signals a pause, but not everyone pauses in the same places. British writers omit optional commas more often than their American counterparts do.

A writer may not need to put a comma after a short phrase at the beginning of a sentence, such as specifying time, says the Economist style guide. For example, that night she took a tumble or on July 1st the country will hold elections. In the same way, a good writer should avoid using the comma at the opening adverb.

Suddenly he saw fire and smoke around him. Ero good writers should not bombard his reader with unnecessary commas letting their sentences grow longer. But when sentences become longer, the comma is necessary for a breath.

For example, when day broke and she was able at last to see what had happened, she discovered she had fallen through the roof into the house of his big brother. When but changes the direction of a phrase, shorter sentences require a comma. He climbed up the roof, but with difficulty.

