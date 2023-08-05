 Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWriting Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Sometimes the heavy cold rains would beat it back so that it would seem that it never come and that you are losing a season out of your life – Earnest Hemingway, A Movable Feast

Arup Chakraborty Updated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
article-image
Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That” | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “That” in the above sentence of Hemingway entails three different meanings – purpose, wish and result.

Since “that” has many meanings, it is more difficult to use than we think of.

Originally a demonstrative pronoun, it is now used as a relative pronoun and as a conjunction.

In English Grammar, Maetzner writes: “Conjunction that is in English, in the most comprehensive sense, the conjunction of the subordinate sentence generally, so that it was once attached to almost all the conjunctions, as it still is or may be subjoined to some.”

Read Also
Bhopal: Many Left PG Seats Because Of Dr Aruna: OBGYN Doctors
article-image

“That” is primarily used to join the substantive sentence as a subordinate clause with its principal sentence. Beginning with the simple relation of fact or matter of fact, it takes in relations of purpose, reason, consequence and result. It sometimes represents an entire sentence.

Nevertheless, when it is used as conjunction it retains much of its force as demonstrative pronoun. Ergo, the sentence, “I am told that you are miserable,” may be transposed into “You are miserable; I am told that.” “That” at the end represents entire sentence: You are miserable.

Read Also
Indore: AICTE Cautions Colleges Against Fraudsters
article-image

Confusion arises when “that” has four meanings: it is a demonstrative pronoun; it is a demonstrative adjective; it is a conjunction; and it is a relative pronoun.

In Queen’s English, H Alford pleads: It is possible to use six that’s consecutively in the same sentence.

“That” is such a particle that its meaning cannot be defined, but only described. Any other form of words will prove but an inadequate periphrasis until it employs (as is often done) the very word that.

“That” is used to introduce a fact in subordinate relation to the principal statement: the following fact, observation and statement.

Read Also
Modi Surname Defamation: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Says 'I Told You So' Over SC's Stay In Case...
article-image

It is certain that he will soon return.

It appears that he did not know.

JC Nesfield has called such uses of “that” apposition.

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of good fortune, must be in want of a wife – Jean Austin, Pride and Prejudice

 A wonderful fact to reflect upon, that every human creature is constituted to be that profound secret and mystery to every other – A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens

Read Also
Indore: Man Arrested With Four Firearms, Two Live Cartridges
article-image

The first “that” in the sentence is apposition. The second “that” is emphatic and qualifies “profound secret and mystery.”

“That” also refers to time: at which time; when; as, it’s time that we were starting; and this is the day that the note falls due.

The February day that I stood on the Frankfort bridge the Main was sheeted with ice – Hosmer German Literature.

Similarly, “that” being a pronoun represents a noun.

Read Also
MP: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Blames 'Weather Change' For Back-To-Back Cheetah Deaths At Kuno...
article-image

The air of hills is cooler than that of plains.

In the sentence, ‘that of plains’ represents ‘the air of hills.’ That becomes those when it refers to a plural noun. The houses of the rich are bigger than that of the poor.

Similarly, I studied Greek and Latin when I was young, and that at oxford.

JC Nesfield wrote: Here by using the pronoun “that” as a substitute for the sentence “I studied Greek and Latin” we not only avoid repeating this sentence, but we give some emphasis to the words “at Oxford.”

It also denotes or introduces a reason: in as much as; as; because; and since.

Read Also
MP: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Blames 'Weather Change' For Back-To-Back Cheetah Deaths At Kuno...
article-image

It is not “that” I wish it but “that” I am forced to it.

The first “that” has been used for reason and the second for “effect.”

According to Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (SOED) that introduces fact, action, opinion implied in the previous statement.

All three men in one ship – thank for that – Thomas Hardy.

Read Also
MP: Viral Video Shows Two-Storey House Collapses Into Ruins Within Blink Of An Eye In Shivpuri
article-image

“That” is also used to refer to time meaning on which and when; from the time that since.

It’s already three weeks that I took down the curtains – Saul Bellow.

“That” also contains an expression of wish, hope, aspiration or regret and usually preceded by O Oh.

‘Oh that’ being equivalent to would that; as O that morning would come.

Read Also
Indore: AICTE Cautions Colleges Against Fraudsters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Writing Tools: It Is Difficult To “X-Ray” Stomach Of Mysterious “That”

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

Punjab Police Bust Illegal Weapon Manufacturing, Smuggling Module Operating Out Of MP; Two Held From...

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

MP: Tigress Enters Private University Campus In Bhopal

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

Chouhan Says His Governmet Will Fulfil Madhavrao Scindia's Dreams Of Development In MP

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...

MP: Five-Day Doctors' Stir Over Colleague's Suicide, 'Toxic Work Culture' Ends After Minister's...