Writing Tools: Be Wary Of “With” It Is Like Warren Of Alleys | FP Cartoon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another snare, against which the writer should be on his guard, is when a singular subject is joined to some other noun by the preposition with

– JC Nesfield, Errors in English Composition

The preposition “with” is a warren of winding alleys with no signposts, and whenever a writer gets in it, he loses his ways; however skilled he may be.

“With” originated from Anglo-Saxon “with” signifies “over,” “opposite.” Persons or things may be “over” “against” or “opposite” to each other.

They may be in harmony or in conflict. Because it has two opposite meanings – against and beside – it causes confusion. Ergo, “with” controls a sense of opposition and that of an association.

Read Also MP: Gun Battle Over Land Injures Two Youths In Morena

Nevertheless, when we use this “preposition” with the words denoting fighting, war and conflict, it signifies opposition.

Another problem that “with” generates is that it is not distinctively used to denote a place. Yet, a local idea inheres in and underlies many of its meanings, as come and sit here with me.

Though it signifies “sit beside me” which is purely an adverb of place, it is not distinct in the sentence.

I stayed the night with Henry – Graham Green, The End of the Affair

In the sentence, “with” indicates closeness or association.

“With” also indicates time, especially simultaneousness, at the time of, in the period, day, hour, moment, or instant of. For instance, he wakes with the sun. His influence ceases with his death.

With every minute you do change a mind – W Shakespeare, Coriolanus

“With” also signifies a relation of joint activity, cooperation, companionship and mixture.

Ergo, it is related to in the company of, on the side of, so as to have fellowship, union, or harmony.

The wealthy carried umbrellas and wore draped white cloth and their women walked behind them, with their pots and pans – E Hemingway, Green Hills of Africa

In the sentence, “with” indicates two simultaneous activities. One, the women were walking “with the wealthy” and, the other, they were “carrying their pots and pans.”

“With” sometimes signifies conjoining of unlike or contrasted objects or qualities. It then nearly means despite, notwithstanding.

With all his lucidity of statement, Hamilton was always concise – HC Lodge

“With” also denotes guardianship, protection, care and oversight. In this sense, it means under the protection of and at the disposal of.

The youngest is this day with our father – Genesis

It also means under the direction of; in the service of; enrolled in or belonging to; and in attendance upon.

He is with a banking house.

“With” also indicates some accompanying condition, feeling, act, circumstances. So, it denotes accompanied by; affected by; having as attendant circumstance.

I watched from my window with his thin Macintosh turned up and his old hat turned down; the snow had increased an already under the third lamp he looked like a small snowman with the mud showing through – Graham Green, The End of the Affair

In the above sentence, “with” used in two places of the sentence, indicates condition. This is the beauty of “with.”

Scrooge and the phantom came into the presence of this man, just as woman with a heavy bundle slunk into the shop – Best Ghost Stories, Charles Dickens

“With” signifies an endowment, possession or characteristic. It denotes having; possessing; conveying; and characterized by.

Such use of “with” has proximity with of. A man of intelligence or a man with intelligence denotes possession of quality.

The object of all this staring and blaring, was a young man of about five-and-twenty, well-grown and well-looking, with a sun-burnt cheek and a dark eye – A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens

“With” is also used to denote in the region of or sphere of. In this sense “with” signifies from the standpoint, in experience or estimation of, in the sight of, in the case of; and among: as with you there is no medium.

People grieve and bemoan themselves, but it is not half so bad with them, as they say – Emerson

The use of “with” to denote means, instrument, cause, material, price and accessory often confuses a writer, since another preposition, “by”, comes in the way.

Except where ambiguity would result, I urge that “with” should be used of the instrument and “by” restricted to the agent – Eric Partridge, Usage and Abusage

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)