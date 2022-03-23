WORLD WATER DAY: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stresses on Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure tap water for all

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Jal Jeevan Mission activities are in progress in the state so that every house gets water from taps instead of hand pumps.

The area under irrigation is to be increased from 43 lakh hectares to 65 lakh hectares in the state, he said, adding that all this required water. 'We have to take all possible measures to save rain water,' he added.

The chief minister was reviewing activities to be taken up to save water at his residence on World Water Day on Tuesday.

He will dedicate, Har Ghar Me Nal, Har Nal Me Jal Yojana, on March 30 in rural areas of Burhanpur district under Jal Jeevan Mission. CM will also attend District Water Parliament organised in Burhanpur.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, ground water based sources have been created in villages to ensure water supply to every household through taps. Mukhyamantri Jal Shakti Abhiyan will be launched with the objective of ensuring water conservation and ground water recharge to make these sources sustainable.

Awareness and orientation activities will be conducted on a large scale for community participation under Jal Abhishek Abhiyan. The works, which are to be implemented in the campaign for rain water conservation and ground water harvesting will be identified by April 5. Technical and administrative approval for these works will be issued by April 9. All these works in Jal Abhishek Abhiyan will start from April 10, which will continue throughout the year.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:03 AM IST