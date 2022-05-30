World No Tobacco Day: 54% of cancer cases in MP due to tobacco consumption

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 54% of total cancer cases reported in male is because of consumption of tobacco in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, 17% to 18% of total cancer cases reported in females is due to tobacco use in the state, according to the state cancer nodal officer who looks after cancer registry programme report. Bhopal leads in oral cancer in the world, official added. Consumption of tobacco in any form has majorly contributed to cancer cases.

There has been a rise in the estimated number of cancer cases in the country and Madhya Pradesh is no exception. The number of cases in the country has increased from 13.25 lakh in 2018 to 13.92 lakh in 2020, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research’s Cancer Registry Data Report on “National Cancer Registry Programme Report, 2020”. Madhya Pradesh reported 73,951 in 2018 while it is 77,888 in 2020, as per report.

Dr Atul Shrivastava, state cancer nodal officer said, “ 54% of total cancer reported in male is because of consumption of tobacco while 17% to 18% of total cancer reported in females is because of consumption of tobacco in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal leads in oral cancer in the world and it is just because of consumption of tobacco.” “ We are opening a Cancer Registry Programme Report in Gwalior and Jabalpur medical colleges. Indore too has started a cancer registry programme so the picture will be clear with reporting more cases in the state. Gandhi medical college, Bhopal, has been made a nodal centre for registry”, Shrivastava added.