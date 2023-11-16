World Mental Health Month Screening Reveals 66% Women In City Facing Mental Health Issues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): October marked the world mental health awareness month. Screening of people at the government hospitals of Bhopal revealed that 66% of the patients suffering from mental issues such as stress, anxiety and depression were women.

Mental health experts said that as compared to the bygone three years, suicides have been surging in the state capital. They added that women have logged a suicide tally of 286 till October this year, while 136 of them were men. Screening camps were organised at JP hospital, Hamidia hospital, Katju hospital, Bairagarh civil hospital and community health centre in Kolar.

Of all the 298 women, who turned up at the camp with mental health woes, 40 of them reported serious disorders. Along with stress, anxiety and depression, they were also found to be reeling with insomnia. The 40 women also complained of suicidal tendencies brewing in them.

Of the 103 men, who had turned up at the camp, 67 attributed their deteriorating mental health to unemployment. As many as 21 of them were reeling with conversion disorder, in which they experienced symptoms such as feeling jerks, fainting every now and then, and feelings of being possessed by a spirit.

All of them were subjected to treatment and are walking on the path of recovery. The key reason behind women falling prey to mental issues more as compared to men was overthinking, which takes a fierce form later, experts said.

Women face all issues in family alone: Dr Rahul Sharma

Psychiatrist at JP Hospital, Bhopal, Dr Rahul Sharma, said that women residing with families generally have to deal with all issues alone. He added that in such cases, if their husband or someone close to them ends up ignoring them, their mental health lands in hot waters.

