World Blood Donor Day 2020: Saving life delights blood donor

BHOPAL: Dawn cracked on the horizon by the time four-month-old Tripti was declared safe at Hamidia Hospital in the city.

A happy Javed Ansari then performed Sehri, because his Roza was successful. He saved the life of someone.

Tripti suffering from Jaundice needed blood on May 25 when the lockdown was in force .She was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The doctors told her the parents to arrange blood by 11am. Else the baby would be in trouble.

Her father Amol Gajbhiye called up all private blood banks, contacted relatives and friends. It came to naught. He also shared his agony on social media.

It was 3am when Amol got a call from a 32-year-old social activist Javed Ansari. He was ready to give blood. Javed was going to offer Namaz and have the first Sehri of Ramzan. When he came to know about it he rushed to the hospital. His job was complete at 3:45am.