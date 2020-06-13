World Blood Donor Day 2020: Saving life delights blood donor

BHOPAL: Dawn cracked on the horizon by the time four-month-old Tripti was declared safe at Hamidia Hospital in the city.
A happy Javed Ansari then performed Sehri, because his Roza was successful. He saved the life of someone.
Tripti suffering from Jaundice needed blood on May 25 when the lockdown was in force .She was admitted to Hamidia Hospital. The doctors told her the parents to arrange blood by 11am. Else the baby would be in trouble.
Her father Amol Gajbhiye called up all private blood banks, contacted relatives and friends. It came to naught. He also shared his agony on social media.
It was 3am when Amol got a call from a 32-year-old social activist Javed Ansari. He was ready to give blood. Javed was going to offer Namaz and have the first Sehri of Ramzan. When he came to know about it he rushed to the hospital. His job was complete at 3:45am.
He has been donating blood for eight years, because saving the life of others is the best way to show devotion to God, Javed told Free Press.
Amol, an employee of Kautilya Academy in Bhopal, said Javed was godsend for him. His daughter is giggling and playing, Amol said.
Javed is not alone. There are some others who donated blood during the lockdown.
Head of IT department of Billabong School in Bhopal, Salahuddin Khan, said he got a call from the son of Pushp Kumar at 11.10pm. He said his father had met with an accident and needed blood for operation of the brain in 30 minutes.
Khan had no time to think twice. He set out of his house. Though he was not acquainted with Jahangirabad roads, he took 30 minutes to reach the hospital. The patient was battling for survival.
Khan donated blood. As he is a human being his duty is to save the life of others, Khan said, adding that, he has donated blood for eight times.
An advocate Rahul Choubey Rishi said he had donated blood to Babita Malviya, a peon at the District Bar Association in Bhopal. She is anaemic.
He donated blood on June 3 at Tatpar Blood Bank, Jahangirabad.
As the area is in containment zone people avoid going there, he said.
He has been donating blood for 11 years, because it makes him feel happy, Rahul said.
The story of blood donors will not end without telling the one of Rishikant Agrawal’s.
Agarwal, convenor of Nagar Suraksha Samiti, Police station Kotwali, said he had donated blood to a 12-year-old thalassemia patient Yogita Yadav on June 5.
He not only donated blood but also arranged blood for many during the lockdown.
Such stories came to light on eve of World Blood Donor Day to be observed on Sunday.
There was 60 % shortage of blood, because we could not organise camp during the lockdown. Earlier, 100/150 units blood were presented daily to patients but it is reduced by 45-50 units. But now we are organising camp following guidelines of NBTC and ministry of Home Affairs. We provided a donor form to those people who want to donate blood during lockdown. We need blood mostly for pregnant women, thalassemia and cancer patients.
- Dr Umendra Sharma, blood bank Officer, Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal
Arranging for blood during the lockdown was a challenge. Students are the main donors. But most of them were in homes due to the lockdown. There were some donors. Yet, they could not reach the spot due to lack of public transport. The problem shall continue till the students return from home.
- Shailendra Dubey, Secretary, Jeevan Sarthak Blood Call Centre, Bhopal
There were many challenges in arranging blood because of the lockdown. People were not ready to come out of their houses. They had to be convinced with the help of video clips. Talks between them and the officials of blood banks were arranged on phone. The donors were informed about the guidelines of the National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC). We had to break the myth that there is no need of blood during the lookdown.
- Asma Khan, member, Youth Brigade, Bhopal