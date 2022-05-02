World Asthma Day: MP records 100pc rise in asthma cases in 20 years; medicos attribute it to obesity, pollution

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Asthma patients have been increased by 100pc in the last 20 years in Madhya Pradesh. The cases are increasing in children due to obesity, consumption of packaged food and pollution, according to doctors on the eve of World Asthma Day to be observed on May 3.

This figure is of patients coming to OPD of government hospitals and clinics of private hospitals. Due to the effect of obesity, there is also pressure in the respiratory tract.

According to doctors, the body's lipids like cholesterol and hormones also become unbalanced due to obesity. Due to this, the capacity of the lungs is also affected, which leads to asthma.

Dr Lokendra Dave, Head of the Department of Chest and Respiratory Diseases at Hamidia Hospital said, “around 60pc cases of asthma among women in Bhopal are due to cockroaches and mites found in dust. This has been proved in a study conducted at Hamidia Hospital three years ago. There are many cockroaches in Bhopal. Their feathers, feet and faeces cause allergies, which are major causes of asthma. Similarly, the cause of asthma in men is blamed on pollution, change in food habits and living in closed rooms with AC in offices.”

Dr Dave said, “about 20 years ago in adults, 2pc to 3pc of the general population were found suffering from asthma. Now this figure is 6pc to 7pc and about 15 per cent in children. However, children's asthma is not easily recognised. For this reason this figure seems high.”

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:44 PM IST