Working on N energy to reduce dependability on coal: BHEL ED

File/ Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bhopal, is working on Nuclear energy to reduce the dependability on coal, said BHEL, Bhopal ED Vinay Nigam on Monday.

Nuclear energy is the only way to reduce dependability on coal in the coming years, said the ED ,adding that BHEL is making steam turbine generators and cooling systems.

Earlier, the government had decided to switch over to renewable energy like solar and wind to reduce carbon emissions but it was not possible so now we are open to coal for thermal power plants as solar plants work only in day time and require a supporting system to run after the sunset, Nigam further said.

“Just because of power theft in slums, BHEL is facing a loss of Rs 10 crore annually. Government has assured us of the installation of electricity meters to check the power theft.”

BHEL posts profit of Rs 68.5 cr in 2022-23

BHEL, Bhopal, has registered a profit of Rs 68.5 crore in 2022-23 after facing loss for three consecutive years. BHEL has a target of Rs 4000 crore for 2023-24. BHEL has orders worth Rs 3320 cr and has target of Rs 9371 cr for 2023-24. Loss was due to non-supply of raw material and poor demands due to Russia and Ukraine conflict, BHEL ED said.

To supply motors for Vande Bharat train

BHEL, Bhopal, will supply motors for Vande Bharat trains. The cost per motor will be Rs 120 crore. Other units are making other parts, BHEL, Bhopal, will manufacture motors. BHEL, Bhopal, however, is making no contribution to Bhopal Metro train, said the BHEL ED.