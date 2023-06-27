Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today’s youth do not want commission but they want employment, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing a meeting of Youth Congress members held at MPCC office on Tuesday.

The Congress party is gearing up for Assembly elections to be held this year. The party has activated its frontal organisations and cells so that they can work together to ensure win in the elections.

In his address, Nath asked members to reach 64,000 booths in the state and inform voters about the Congress party’s election manifesto and its highlighted schemes. “Youths no longer like BJP as they are fed up with its misrule and they wanted to change the government,” Nath said.

Earlier, National Youth Congress president Sriniwas BB addressed the meeting and asked the members to work at the booth level to ensure party’s victory in the elections.