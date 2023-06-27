 Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWork Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

The Congress party is gearing up for Assembly elections to be held this year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Today’s youth do not want commission but they want employment, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing a meeting of Youth Congress members held at MPCC office on Tuesday.

The Congress party is gearing up for Assembly elections to be held this year. The party has activated its frontal organisations and cells so that they can work together to ensure win in the elections.

Read Also
MP: Collector Spills The Beans On PMAY Irregularities
article-image

In his address, Nath asked members to reach 64,000 booths in the state and inform voters about the Congress party’s election manifesto and its highlighted schemes. “Youths no longer like BJP as they are fed up with its misrule and they wanted to change the government,” Nath said.

Earlier, National Youth Congress president Sriniwas BB addressed the meeting and asked the members to work at the booth level to ensure party’s victory in the elections.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

45-day Summer Theatre Workshop Ends, Veerangna Jhalkari Staged By 25th Battalion’s Family Members...

45-day Summer Theatre Workshop Ends, Veerangna Jhalkari Staged By 25th Battalion’s Family Members...

Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

Bhopal: It Was Amazing, Say School Children After Interacting With PM

Bhopal: It Was Amazing, Say School Children After Interacting With PM

Bhopal: Recruitment Anomalies, BU Hands Over More Documents To Probe Panel

Bhopal: Recruitment Anomalies, BU Hands Over More Documents To Probe Panel

Six Held In Bhopal: 12-Yr-Old Girl Sold In Marriage, Deal Fixed At Rs 40,000

Six Held In Bhopal: 12-Yr-Old Girl Sold In Marriage, Deal Fixed At Rs 40,000