Women Who Prepare Midday Meals Were Insulted During BJP Rule: Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women were subjected to injustice and humiliation during 18 years of BJP-led government in the state, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing Rasoiya Mahasangh meeting held on BHEL Dussehra Maidan here on Sunday.

“I don't want to call you a cook. You cook food and take care of children, thus you are a social worker and shape the future of the state,” Nath added. He said that the honorarium was not given properly, LPG cylinders were not available and there were other problems too.

“I do not want to go into detail of everything but I want to make it clear that once Congress government is formed, justice will be done to you,” he said. He added, “I am surprised to know how you have been tolerating this insult and injustice for so many years”. He said that Assembly elections would be held after 4 months and all of them should support truth and make Congress victorious.