Women candidates appeared in MPPSC demand ‘carry forward’ system for quota in jobs

Bhopal: Women candidates who have appeared in various Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams for recruitment have alleged discrimination in providing women’s reservation to the candidates and have written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to intervene.
“The post reserved under the women’s category (OBC) for the post of assistant professor in music has been filled by a male candidate. Now, the government is preparing another list for librarians and sports teachers to be filled by male candidates from the waiting list,” said a PSC candidate, Sunita Jain.
There is a provision under the reservation category for SC/ST that, if eligible candidates are not found for certain posts, those posts are ‘carried forward’ and filled later through the backlog recruitment process, she added.
Several posts of women have been filled by male candidates for the posts of assistant professors selected during PSC, 2017.
Now, dozens of women candidates who have appeared in their PSC exams for various posts have written to Chief Minister Chouhan to intervene and provide justice with women reservation.
Why give men posts?
“The government has made a provision of 33% reservation for women in government jobs, but it’s proved to be a tool of gender discrimination. If 33% posts are reserved for women, why should they be given to male candidates,” asked Sunita Jain, a PSC candidate.
Men must be removed
“If we’re provided 33% reservation, these posts belong to us; why should male candidates join in our posts? Those who have joined should also be removed and the posts carried forward,” said Bhavna Shah, another applicant.
