Women candidates appeared in MPPSC demand ‘carry forward’ system for quota in jobs

Bhopal: Women candidates who have appeared in various Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams for recruitment have alleged discrimination in providing women’s reservation to the candidates and have written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to intervene.

“The post reserved under the women’s category (OBC) for the post of assistant professor in music has been filled by a male candidate. Now, the government is preparing another list for librarians and sports teachers to be filled by male candidates from the waiting list,” said a PSC candidate, Sunita Jain.

There is a provision under the reservation category for SC/ST that, if eligible candidates are not found for certain posts, those posts are ‘carried forward’ and filled later through the backlog recruitment process, she added.