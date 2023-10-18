Women Are Enemies Of Women Is The Biggest Lie: Geeta Shree

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Author Geeta Shree has said women's liberation is not possible in any way within the framework of religion. “Women will have to think about what religion has given them. Personally, I feel that religion has only deceived them.” She said,

Geeta was speaking in an event at Hindi Bhawan in the city on Tuesday – the fifth day of the six-day ‘Kitab Utsav,’ organised by Rajkamal Prakashan.

She further said this is the biggest lie that has been going on for centuries that women are the enemies of women. There are many social reasons due to which women are often seen as bearers of patriarchal cruelties,” she added.

Young storyteller Maulshree Saxena read an excerpt from her novel 'Qaid Bahar', whereas Shruti Kushwaha talked to Geeta Shree on the novel.

The second session was based on the novel Bhavabhuti Katha by senior story writer Mahesh Katare. Katare read a poignant excerpt from the novel and famous storyteller Manoj Kumar Pandey interacted with him.

In the third session, Satyamohan Verma's books 'Chiti Ke Paav' and 'Kashtiwala Safar' were released. Radhavallabh Tripathi, Rajesh Joshi, Vijay Bahadur Singh, Mahesh Katare released books.

The fourth session focused on the book 'Tejaswini Akka Mahadevi Ke Vachan'. Tripathi and Shampa Shah gave concise statements in the book. This session was conducted by Mrityunjay.

