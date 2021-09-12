Woman police constable falls prey to dengue in Jabalpur; MP toll stands at 4

BHOPAL: A woman police constable died due to dengue in Jabalpur taking toll the toll to 4 in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Earlier, Guna, Sehore and Vidisha reported one death each due to the vector-borne disease.

According to report, constable Usha Tiwari, 53, was admitted to a private hospital after she developed fever. She was posted at policelines, Jabalpur. The constable’s blood platelets were 1.20 lakh but gradually it started declining. Her health condition deteriorated and she passed away on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidharth Bahugna condoled her death. Her son and daughter had recovered from dengue recently. National Vector borne control programme officer (for control of vector-borne diseases) Dr Himanshu Jaiswal confirmed that Madhya Pradesh so far has reported four deaths due to dengue. Health department is constantly monitoring the situation and taking required steps to stem the spread, he added.

More than 2,400 people were infected by the mosquito-borne disease in the state this year and of them 95 were currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals, said Jaiswal. The admission rate of dengue patients in hospitals was around 20 per cent, he added.

Earlier, Special Armed Force (SAF) constable Dilip Sen’ wife Nitu died of dengue on August 26. She was referred from Guna to Bhopal on August 15. Initially Sen brought his wife to Hamidia Hospital but soon he rushed her to a private hospital after ‘realizing poor medical facilities’ in Hamidia Hospital. Nitu was on oxygen support when she was brought to the state capital. She died on August 26. In Guna, her blood platelets count was over 1 lakh but gradually came down to 85,000.

A 13-year-old Sehore boy died of dengue at a private hospital in Bhopal on August 29. Anant Malviya was the nephew of district president of BJP. Similarly, Vidisha- based man died in Bhopal while undergoing treatment in a private hospital for dengue on September 5.

Mandsaur reported 800 cases, Jabalpur 325

Mandsaur district reported 800 dengue cases, highest in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. Jabalpur reported the second highest 325 dengue cases since January, said MP programme officer (for control of vector-borne diseases) Dr Himanshu Jaiswal.

Of the 800 dengue patients in Mandsaur, 150 were admitted to hospitals said Jayswar, adding that the admission rate of patients in Mandsaur hospitals was 20 per cent.

Jabalpur reported the second highest 325 dengue cases since January 1, the official said, adding that the remaining cases were reported from the state capital Bhopal, industrial hub Indore, Agar Malwa, Ratlam districts and other places. Any person suffering from fever, bodyache, rashes, joint pain or retro-orbital pain (behind the eye) should consult a doctor within 24 hours, he added. Bhopal district's malaria officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said dengue was earlier mainly reported from urban areas, but now it is being detected in rural areas too, he said."

He advised people to use anti-mosquito nets while sleeping, wear full-sleeved clothes, and change water in containers at homes every seven days. With inputs from Agencies

Steps being taken to stem disease spread

As per reports from different parts of MP, medical teams and squads of civic bodies were visiting dengue-prone areas across the state and taking steps to destroy the larvae of such mosquitoes.

The Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, one of the oldest civic bodies of MP, was imposing a fine of Rs 200 on the owners of houses where the larvae of mosquitoes causing dengue were found, another official said.

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of reports about the outbreak of dengue in Jabalpur, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission on August 26 this year sought a reply in two weeks from the chief secretary and additional chief secretary (health services) on steps taken by the state government to tackle the disease.

The government's reply is awaited, the commission's public relations deputy director Ghanshyam Sirsam said on Sunday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:30 PM IST