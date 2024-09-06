 Woman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWoman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Woman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Sajanti, a native of Gadchiroli in neighbouring Maharashtra, was a member of the Khatia Mochi area committee and joined the banned outfit in 2011, he said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Woman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat | Representational Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A woman Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh was arrested after an encounter in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Friday.

A Special Operation Group (SOG) of the state police's elite Hawk Force apprehended Sajanti (32) in the Parsatola Chichrangpur forest area on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Sajanti, a native of Gadchiroli in neighbouring Maharashtra, was a member of the Khatia Mochi area committee and joined the banned outfit in 2011, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG launched a search operation and nabbed the woman while another Naxalite managed to escape from the spot, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
National Conference In New Delhi Highlights Digital Solutions For Universal Healthcare; U-Win App, AI Integration Among Key Initiatives
National Conference In New Delhi Highlights Digital Solutions For Universal Healthcare; U-Win App, AI Integration Among Key Initiatives
Uttar Pradesh Achieves 'Top Achiever' Status In Business Reforms Action Plan 2022
Uttar Pradesh Achieves 'Top Achiever' Status In Business Reforms Action Plan 2022
Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Viral Marriage Video
Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Viral Marriage Video
Uttar Pradesh: Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Faces Severe AC Failure Mid-Flight, Passengers Endure Heat; 3 Women Fall Ill
Uttar Pradesh: Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi Faces Severe AC Failure Mid-Flight, Passengers Endure Heat; 3 Women Fall Ill
Read Also
Shocker! Man Stabs Wife Over 50 Times Over Petty Dispute; Surrenders To Police Saying ‘I Have...
article-image

When the SOG was returning with Sajanti, a group of Naxalites fired 30 to 40 rounds at the team to snatch her from custody. But they fled in the dark after the police opened retaliatory fire, he said.

The Hawk Force and the CRPF's COBRA teams have launched a search operation for the group that escaped from the scene, the official said.

Sajanti was active in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh and was involved in incidents of violence in these three regions.

She has six cases in her name in Madhya Pradesh and carried a bounty of Rs 14 lakh, including Rs 3 lakh announced in Madhya Pradesh, Rs 5 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 6 lakh in Maharashtra, the official said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Adult Tiger Found Dead In well In Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Adult Tiger Found Dead In well In Shahdol

Woman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Woman Naxalite Carrying ₹14 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat

Shocker! Man Stabs Wife Over 50 Times Over Petty Dispute; Surrenders To Police Saying ‘I Have...

Shocker! Man Stabs Wife Over 50 Times Over Petty Dispute; Surrenders To Police Saying ‘I Have...

MP Shocker: Body Of Missing Man Found In Well; Went Missing 6 Days Ago

MP Shocker: Body Of Missing Man Found In Well; Went Missing 6 Days Ago

VIDEO: Police Files Complaint Against The Man Who Performed Unsafe Stunts In Gwalior

VIDEO: Police Files Complaint Against The Man Who Performed Unsafe Stunts In Gwalior