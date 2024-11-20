 Woman Jumps Into Well Over Harassment By Man In Madhya Pradesh; Probe Underway
The victim was pursuing her graduation from a government college in Jaisingh Nagar in the district.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Woman Jumps Into Well Over Harassment By Man In Madhya Pradesh; Probe Underway

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman (22) ended her life by jumping into a well in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Police officials said that they recovered the body on Tuesday and initiated a probe. The victim was pursuing her graduation from a government college in Jaisingh Nagar in the district.

"The victim's father had lodged a complaint at a police station on Monday, saying his daughter had been missing for the last several hours, however, the body of his daughter was recovered from a well located in the courtyard of his home on Tuesday evening," the police officials said.

Madhya Pradesh: Truck Runs Over Girls Practising For Race Competition In Shivpuri; One Dead, Two...
Meanwhile, a video clip surfaced on social media, showing a man attempting to pour petrol on the girl. However, with timely, intervention from some local residents, the boy could not succeed in his plan. The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh.

Police said half a dozen persons, including the victim's father and two college friends, were interrogated, and the preliminary investigation suggested the woman was being harassed by the accused boy (Mohan Singh).

The police said that Mohan Singh often pressured the victim to marry him. He said the viral video has been monitored and a search operation is being carried out to trace the accused.

"Our investigation is still underway. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem was conducted. Future action will be initiated after the autopsy report is received," Singh added.

(Note: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

