Woman among two held for duping aged people

BHOPAL: Crime branch claimed to have nabbed a man and a woman for duping elderly residents in the name of lucrative offers on insurance policies.

The accused: Karnika- 25 avinash-25 are residents of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

One of their victims has lost Rs 1 crore. They have duped several persons across the India. They ran a firm named Shreedhar Insurance Private Limited.

The nexus was busted in 2016 by Bhopal police but, the absconding members of the gang were running the racket.

DSP crime branch Saleem Khan said accused told police that they were carrying out instructions of their seniors.

They said they were not aware of any transactions by their seniors.

Police said the accused were aware that elderly residents need insurance policies and they would tell them that their venture would help them realise their dreams.

The investigation team is also trying to find other victims.