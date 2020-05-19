With Three-Star, Bhopal better its position for Garbage Free Tag

The state capital has been awarded three-star rating in Garbage Free Tag (GFT) for cities which is an important component in Swachh Survekshan (SS), 2020. The city managed to add one star to its two- star tally it secured last year under the head and for the civic authorities, this is something to be proud of as for them city bettered its performance.

The capital secured 600 out of 1000 marks allotted for the seven star-rating and figured into the list of 65 cities which got three star rating. A total of 141 cities have been rated -- six of them 5-star, 65 of three-star, 70 one-star. Indore has bagged five stars securing 800 marks and stands tall among six cities. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the results of garbage-free star rating for the cities on Tuesday.

The rating are allotted on the basis of feedback received through a survey on waste management. For the garbage free star rating the points were given for garbage collection, transportation and disposition.

The three-star rating indicates that the capital did not perform well in collection, processing and disposition of garbage. The shortcomings, in the garbage processing resulted in Bhopal staying behind Indore which managed to bag 5-star. However, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials seems to be content with the three-star rating as for them the city bettered its 2019 rating when it could manage only two stars.

Bhopal has developed six transfer stations for weighing the waste and has also set up material recovery facility (MRF) at these stations. However, the segregation of waste at household level has always being questioned.

City secures 1297 out of 1700

The cleanliness survey 2020 is of 6000 marks and in separate phases, the government is announcing the results. The marks for the open defecation free (ODF) plus and SS league have already been announced. In the two surveys, Bhopal has secured 500 marks in ODF plus plus and 197 marks in SS league. Now with 600 marks in GFT, the capital total scores in three surveys stand at 1297 marks out of 1700. The result for 4300 marks is yet to be announced and this decide overall Ranking of the city in Swachh Survekshan or cleanliness survey 2020.

The dismal performance:

Poor waste segregation: The city performance in dry-wet waste segregation at household level was very poor. The garbage was collected and then it was the sanitation workers who segregated it. BMC miserably failed in creating awareness among people regarding waste segregation and no concrete efforts were made to advertise the dos and don’ts.

Easy on rule flouters: The BMC officials remained pretty casual towards penalising the rule flouters. In absence of any strictness, the residents took things very casually. A very few people who violated the BMC norms were fined and this let go attitude of civic body proved detrimental.

No wet waste management: The civic authorities did not ensure proper wet waste management in the city. The landfill site was shifted from Bhanpur to Adampur and it was decided that ‘waste to energy plant’ would be set up to generate energy from the collected waste . The plant however never came up. Now huge pile of waste is the evidence of the lax attitude of the civic body. The villages in the vicinity are bearing the brunt of it. Currently, the wet waste is being processed in bio methanization plant.

City performed well: BMC commissioner

BMC commissioner B Vijay Dutta said Bhopal has performed well this year. The processing of waste in Adampur will be started very soon and after the lockdown, we would start work on it, said the official.

BMC failed in creating awareness: ex-corporator

Former member of the mayor-in-council Manoj Choubey said that BMC should have advertised the rules of waste segregation, but it failed. The civic body had stopped the release of payment to the NGOs engaged in the work and so it failed to create awareness among people. , he added