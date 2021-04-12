Wishing you a happy and a healthy Gudi Padva, enjoy the festivities guilt-free with simple lifestyle changes

New Delhi/Bhopal/Indore: Gudi Padva, the Hindu New Year Day known by different names, will be celebrated on April 13. It will also mark the beginning of nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival in northern India.

As India is the land of culture and festivals, one common element you cannot go without is sweets and delicacies. While many of you prepare to celebrate it virtually through a physically distanced Gudi Padwa, ensure that you not only have a safe but a healthy festival by making simple lifestyle modifications.



Sugar is one of the most common elements attributed to lifestyle-related disorders and is often referred to as the "silent killer". Sugar is deep rooted in Indian culture and traditions and plays a significant part of our lives. Over the years, the negative narrative around sugar has been gaining ground with the increase in diabetes.

Caught between this dichotomy, sugar has become a double-edged sword, given this, one is currently conflicted. Therefore, it is important to switch from sugar to healthier alternatives and make small changes in your lifestyle and kitchen tops to not thrive during festive season - especially at this point in time, with the second wave hitting India in full swing. It is of prime importance to promote healthy eating and strengthen your immunity by ditching the silent killers.



Enjoy the festivities guilt-free with these tips offered by IANSlife:



Cut aerated drinks from your celebrations



Most parties and gatherings are usually always accompanied with fizzy beverages. The sugar levels in these drinks are very high. Try replacing these drinks with natural immunity-boosting juices, green tea and butter milk.



Swap white and milk chocolate for dark chocolate



Try switching to dark chocolate this Ugadi as it contains cocoa, which has antioxidants that help prevent excessive weight gain. A double celebration would be one that contains dark chocolate which is also sugar free!