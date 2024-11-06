 Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

The CM said that the coming future is challenging for the police, they have to get prepared themselves to take on new challenges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:51 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eliminate the drug network from the state, increase surveillance on suspicious hookah bars and night clubs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while reviewing the home department meeting said here on Tuesday.

The CM said that the coming future is challenging for the police, they have to get prepared themselves to take on new challenges. He asked to stop drug smuggling, a campaign should be launched against inter-state gangs in coordination with neighbouring states.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor
article-image

Strict action should also be taken against cow smugglers. He asked to get prepared to save society from the threat of misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybercrime. He instructed to establish cyber desk in every police station, cyber police station in every district and state level call centre. Yadav asked that the police personnel should stay in touch with the forest department regarding activities of wild animals.

The CM said that the police should keep an eye on activities and messages running on social media and take immediate action against those who spread misleading and false news. Make necessary arrangements for awareness and investigation.

FPJ Shorts
95 Companies To Post Q2 Earnings Today, Including Blue Star, Powergrid Corp, Tata Steel & Gujarat Gas
95 Companies To Post Q2 Earnings Today, Including Blue Star, Powergrid Corp, Tata Steel & Gujarat Gas
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur
US Presidential Elections 2024: VP Kamala Harris Wins New York, Projections Show Donald Trump Leading Overall
US Presidential Elections 2024: VP Kamala Harris Wins New York, Projections Show Donald Trump Leading Overall
Finance Commission Encourages States To Improve Own Revenue To Be Fiscally Self-Reliant: Arvind Panagariya
Finance Commission Encourages States To Improve Own Revenue To Be Fiscally Self-Reliant: Arvind Panagariya
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office
article-image

Regarding the new criminal code, the CM said that intensive training should be arranged at the field level to create awareness about the code.

According to the new system, budget provision should be made at the departmental level to provide pen drives, tablets, etc. to the police staff as per the need to investigate each case and submit the challan. FSL lab should also be established in each division.

Naxal activities should be completely eradicated by March 2026. He said that in the meeting regarding anti-Naxal operation chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided to eradicate Naxal activities by March 2026.

He asked to fill the posts against police personnel getting retired. He also asked that based on the police-people ratio, recruitment shall be done accordingly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Madhya Pradesh Schools Failing To Map Teachers On UDISE Portal

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan Joint Team Set Up To Manage Cheetah Project Corridor

Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office

Madhya Pradesh Govt Ready With Plans To Celebrate One Year In Office

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Prasav Pratikshalaya At Shri Aurobindo Hospital