Wipe Out Drug Network From Madhya Pradesh, Says, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eliminate the drug network from the state, increase surveillance on suspicious hookah bars and night clubs, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while reviewing the home department meeting said here on Tuesday.

The CM said that the coming future is challenging for the police, they have to get prepared themselves to take on new challenges. He asked to stop drug smuggling, a campaign should be launched against inter-state gangs in coordination with neighbouring states.

Strict action should also be taken against cow smugglers. He asked to get prepared to save society from the threat of misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybercrime. He instructed to establish cyber desk in every police station, cyber police station in every district and state level call centre. Yadav asked that the police personnel should stay in touch with the forest department regarding activities of wild animals.

The CM said that the police should keep an eye on activities and messages running on social media and take immediate action against those who spread misleading and false news. Make necessary arrangements for awareness and investigation.

Regarding the new criminal code, the CM said that intensive training should be arranged at the field level to create awareness about the code.

According to the new system, budget provision should be made at the departmental level to provide pen drives, tablets, etc. to the police staff as per the need to investigate each case and submit the challan. FSL lab should also be established in each division.

Naxal activities should be completely eradicated by March 2026. He said that in the meeting regarding anti-Naxal operation chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided to eradicate Naxal activities by March 2026.

He asked to fill the posts against police personnel getting retired. He also asked that based on the police-people ratio, recruitment shall be done accordingly.