Winter chill sets in Madhya Pradesh, Umaria coldest at 6.4°C

BHOPAL: State capital experienced chill on Thursday as dry chilly winds swept Madhya Pradesh bringing down mercury in many parts. Minimum temperatures hovered below normal limits and hit single digit at many places specially in Eastern region of state. Most of the places recorded eight degree Celsius temperature. Umaria was the coldest in state recording 6.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday night.

There was drop of day as well as night temperature in state capital. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.9 degree Celsius registering a fall of 1.7 degree and it was 2.4 degree Celsius below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 13 degree Celsius seeing a fall of 1.3 degree Celsius, slightly above normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 27 degree Celsius which was 1.5 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 17.2 degree Celsius which was 5 notches above normal. Day temperature recorded slight drop. Senior Meteorological department official GD Mishra said, “A spell of dry chilly wind reduced the temperature in the state including state capital. It will further bring down the temperature but there will not be sharp fall. Temperature drop were recorded in northern and eastern parts of the state. The trend will continue for the time being.”

Box— single digit temp in many

Cities temp(°C)

Umaria 6.4

Rewa 7.4

Gwalior 8.0

Khajuraho 8.0

Sidhi 8.0

Nowgaon 8.5

Pachmarhi 9.6

Tikamgarh 9.0

Satna 9.2