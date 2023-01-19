Winter blues: Caffeine toxicity grips city youths

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Increased stress in work-life and dipping mercury levels have left youths of the city sipping on prolific quantities of caffeinated beverages. The ill-effect of the same is visible in the form of caffeine toxicity, umpteen cases of which are being reported at psychiatry clinics of the city.

Jitters, elevated anxiety levels, coping issues and other mental health problems are seen in youths owing to increased caffeine consumption.

Psychiatrist at Hamidia Hospital, Dr JP Agarwal, revealed that at least 25 to 30 cases of people in the age group of 20 - 40 years, reeling under caffeine toxicity are coming to Outpatient department (OPD) on a daily basis. According to other psychiatrists in the state capital, stressful work life paired with icy northerlies compelled the youths to resort to consumption of tea and coffee.

They added that a majority of the sufferers are swamped with workload, to subside the stress induced to which, they end up drinking more than five to seven glasses of tea/coffee per day. The situation has exacerbated some of them, who were already suffering from “Winter blues” and over-consumption of caffeine has led, anxiety , headache, irritability and other health issues.

Flagging caution, the doctors said that safe limits of caffeine consumption have been set at 400 milligrams (mg) per day, exceeding which, the caffeine consumers are highly prone to fall victim to mental health issues, along with threats to cardiac health too. To combat icy weather and shield oneself from cold, doctors said that alternatives to highly caffeinated beverages are also available, which include White tea and Herbal tea, carrying low caffeine content.

Motivational Enhancement Therapy

Psychiatrist, Dr Richa Priyamvada, shed light on the ways to suppress caffeine craving and consumption. Withdrawing suddenly from caffeine might prove detrimental to health, and so patients reeling under caffeine toxicity are subjected to Motivational Enhancement Therapy (MET) first, to encourage them in the direction of cutting down on the caffeine, said the Psychiatrist. She added that if the symptoms are severe, duly medications are provided to the patients to help them overcome caffeine addiction.

