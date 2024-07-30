Winged Guests: Bhopal Becomes Home To Migratory Birds

Jacobin Cuckoo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Come monsoon, and hundreds of domestic migratory birds flock to spend time in the lush green terrestrial areas of Bhopal. Along with domestic migratory birds, the city of lakes also becomes home to Jacobin Cuckoo which arrives from South Africa. The winged guest remains in the lush green grasslands around the water bodies throughout the monsoon season.

The bird expert Mohammad Khalique told Free Press that the Jacobin Cuckoo loves the city's environment during monsoon season. Black and white in colour, Jacobin Cuckoo which resembles 'Koyal' arrives before monsoon as Africa doesn't have suitable temperature during this period. After the monsoon, the bird retreats back to its native land.

Indian Pitta |

The city also becomes home to different domestic migratory birds which arrive from different Southern states of the country. For instance, the Indian Pitta, known for its nine different colours, arrives in Bhopal only during monsoon season as it loves to spend time amidst dense shrubs, where it nests.

The Common Hawk Cuckoo is another bird which arrives from southern states to Bhopal. It doesn't build its own nest and lays its eggs in nests made by other birds. The bird has white† lines on its stomach. Besides India, the bird is found in Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

And also the Indian Paradise Flycatcher, commonly known as Doodhraj , the State bird, has nested in unprecedented numbers this monsoon in Bhopal. Bird watchers have spotted its nesting places abundantly. The domestic migratory birds are mainly spotted near the wetland areas such as Van Vihar, Kerwa .