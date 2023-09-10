‘Will Withdraw Cases Against Traders’

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that garbage fee taken from traders would be rationalised.

The cases registered against traders for opposing increased excise duty on gold, silver will be withdrawn.

He made the announcement while participating in Samvad Programme organised by Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Gwalior.

He also said that no late fee would be taken from traders at Madhav Plaza built by Gwalior Development Authority. Discussion will be held at government level over professional tax.

