Will undertake Govardhan Parikrama after coronavirus dissipates: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said, "After corona pandemic ends in the state, I will go for Govardhan Parikrama," during his television address to the people of the state. He assured people of government help and thanked Corona Warriors in combating COVID-19. Urging people to support and respect lockdown, he also shared details of arrangements made by the state government to control Corona virus. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for timely action in combating COVID-19. Efforts of doctors, nursing staff, media, government officers and employees also came in for praise for their contribution during the tough time. He added, "If everything goes well, I will perform Parikrama of Giriraj Parvat."