Will Stay In Orchha During Consecration Of Ramlala's Idol In Ayodhya: Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone wants to visit Ayodhya on January 22 when the idol of Ramlala will be consecrated in the temple there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people not to go to Ram temple in Ayodhya on that day, because crowd management may be difficult for the security men deployed there.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told media persons on Monday that he would worship Lord Ram in Ramraja Lok in Orchha on January 22. He said he would experience that divine moment from Orchha. During the Ram Temple Movement, he was arrested on the UP border and lodged in jail for eight days, he said.

Chouhan further said all the welfare schemes launched by the previous government would continue and money would be transferred to the accounts of his Ladli Behnas on the tenth day of every month, and nothing can delight him more than that.

Yadav meets Chouhan

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met his former counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence on Monday. After the meeting, Chouhan said, “All of us want the progress of the state. So the discussions were related to it.” Chouhan said he would cooperate with the present government for the growth the state.

MoS Ahirwar’s clarifications

Minister of State Dileep Ahirwar also visited the residence of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and gave a clarification to him on the statement. Ahirwar’s statement kicked up a row, but after the full video was released, everything became normal. Ahirwar, however, explained to Chouhan the chain of events related to the statement.