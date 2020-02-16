Will oppose proposal for extension of retirement age: MP minister Govind Singh

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath’s cabinet minister Govind Singh has said that no proposal for extending of retirement age from 62 to 63 years has reached him yet. He added that he will oppose any such proposal if it is made.
General Administration Department (GAD) minister Govind Singh said that he was completely unaware of any proposal to extend retirement age of government employees from 62 to 63 years. “But if any such proposal is made and it comes to me I will oppose it tooth and nail,” said Singh.
Youths of state are unemployed in large numbers and are seeking jobs. Earlier, Shivraj government had extended the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, depriving thousands of youth of government jobs, said Singh.
A section of media had reported that state government is mulling over extension of retirement age by one year. GAD minister said that he is not in the know in this matter.
Sources indicated that Kamal Nath government might extend the date of retirement by one year as the government doesn’t have sufficient funds to provide retirement benefits to the employees.
On the other hand, as the word spread about extension of retirement age several youth organisations, specially from the SC, ST and the OBC category expressed anguish against government’s decision.
“Such decisions are taken by the CM. However, we will seek appointment from the CM and ask him not to take such decision as it adversely impacts the youth,” said Congress MLA and Youth Congress president, Kunal Chowdhary.
Even the student wing of Congress, NSUI seems worried about the tentative decision. Vivek Tripathi of NSUI said that government needs to contain unemployment and decision of extending retirement age will not send good message among youth. NSUI will try to convince the government in this regard, he added.
