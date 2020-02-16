Will oppose proposal for extension of retirement age: MP minister Govind Singh

BHOPAL: Kamal Nath’s cabinet minister Govind Singh has said that no proposal for extending of retirement age from 62 to 63 years has reached him yet. He added that he will oppose any such proposal if it is made.

General Administration Department (GAD) minister Govind Singh said that he was completely unaware of any proposal to extend retirement age of government employees from 62 to 63 years. “But if any such proposal is made and it comes to me I will oppose it tooth and nail,” said Singh.

Youths of state are unemployed in large numbers and are seeking jobs. Earlier, Shivraj government had extended the retirement age from 60 to 62 years, depriving thousands of youth of government jobs, said Singh.

A section of media had reported that state government is mulling over extension of retirement age by one year. GAD minister said that he is not in the know in this matter.