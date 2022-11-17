Will not allow conversions by fraud and deceit in MP at any cost: CM Chouhan

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will not allow conversions by fraud and deceit in the state at any cost.

He made the remark during a PESA awareness conference in the tribal block Kesla of Narmadapuram district on Thursday.

"I am warning you against a conspiracy going on in the state. There are some people who forcibly marry our daughters and later try to convert them," Chouhan added.

"Marry a tribal daughter, buy land and then that land comes in the name of their sons and daughters, this is a forgery. Tribal society needs to be careful of such deceit. This will not happen on the land of Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said.

He further said, "No one can take the tribal land by deceit at any cost. Now we have made a provision in the PESA act. If someone wrongly tries to encroach on the land of a tribal even by the above-mentioned methods, then the Gram Sabha will have the right to intervene and get his land back. Mama will stand with you, we will not let the land go out of your hand. If someone takes it, then Mama's bulldozer will come into action, I will not spare him." "I would like to make it clear that the PESA is not against anyone whether it is a general class or backward class, it is not against anyone. The PESA beneficiary is being implemented in tribal blocks; it will be applicable only in Gram Panchayats, not in cities. The non-tribal people who live in the Gram Panchayat will also be included in the Gram Sabha. It is not against anyone, it is empowering the tribal people," CM Chouhan added.

Besides, he also said, "No new liquor and cannabis shop can be opened without the permission of the Gram Sabha. If there is a liquor shop next to the school or near the religious place, then the Gram Sabha can recommend its removal. If the Gram Sabha wishes, then it will declare a dry day as well."