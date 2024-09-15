 Will Make Madhya Pradesh Number One In Milk Production: CM Mohan Yadav
No Sanchi employee will be fired, he says & announces new subsidy scheme for animal-rearers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 08:02 AM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister on Saturday announced that Madhya Pradesh would be made number one in milk production by doubling the current milk production. He also announced that no employee or outsourced employee of Sanchi Milk Union would be fired.

Addressing ‘dialogue with employee’ event in Sanchi Milk Plant at Mangliya in Indore, the CM rued that despite boasting of 51,000 villages, the state lagged in milk production. Announcing special efforts to encourage milk production, Yadav said that Sanchi Milk Union and employees would be empowered through committees.

Cooperative societies associated with it too would be strengthened. To strengthen milk union, employees would be made partners, he added. He also announced milk purchase bonus for animal husbandry. “We will develop capacity of existing committees of milk union and special efforts will be made to increase consumption of Sanchi milk and its products along with milk production in the state.

