Will Hang Officials Involved In EVM Tampering: Digvijaya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has warned the officers of sternest of action if they were found involved in EVM tampering. “The officers who are involved in EVM tampering will be charged under sections of anti national activities and will be hanged,” said the senior Congress leader while talking to media here on Friday. Singh further said that he was aware that the officials behind the manipulations were very close to exposing them.

Singh deplored the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying an "unconstitutional emergency" is prevalent in the country where the voice of the opposition and democracy are being stifled. "The emergency is unconstitutional by the way of which Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and CBI are being asked to throttle people and extort," he alleged.

Criticizing the electoral bonds scheme, Singh alleged that BJP had earned money through three modes - extortion, taking donations and giving work and shell companies. “In the extortion categories there are 14 companies on which the ED, CBI conducted raid and after these companies donated money to the party, they were free,” said Singh.

In the second category 37 companies had given donations of Rs 4000 crore and they got the contract of Rs 4 Lakh crore, but importantly seven pharmacy companies which were charged for substandard health products were given the huge contract, said Singh.

Speaking about the third category, the former CM said, in the last category there are 29 companies which only exist on the papers and have donated huge amounts to the party. Among them 19 companies were declared ‘highly risked’ companies by the GoI and those companies had given the donation, he added.