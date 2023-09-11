Will Consider Giving You 25 Tickets: Nath To Kushwaha Community | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday told Kushwaha community leaders that party would consider giving 25 tickets to people belonging to their community for Assembly elections to be held in state this year.

A mega meeting, Kushwaha Samaj Mahasangam, was called at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan. The Kushwaha community has demanded 25 tickets from Congress and BJP for the Assembly elections and four tickets for Lok Sabha elections to be held next year.

They have also raised other demands for community. Nath said former Congress-led government granted 27% reservation to OBC in government services but BJP stopped it when it formed government.

He added that Congress party would examine the demand of giving 25 tickets to Kushwaha community in Assembly elections.

State President Yogesh Man Singh Kushwaha said if their demands were not met, they would run a campaign against party in places that has more than 20,000 Kushwaha voters. He said if Congress provided them tickets, they would contest elections against BJP candidate.

