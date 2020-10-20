'Will BJP leaders hold silent protests now?': Twitter irked as BJP's Bisahulal Singh calls Congress candidate’s wife ‘rakhail'

There is no end in sight to remarks made against women in the run-up to by-elections in the state.
The dust over former chief minister Kamal Nath’s comments on women and child development minister Imarti Devi has yet to settle. But food and civil supplies minister and BJP candidate from Anuppur Bisahulal Singh has made an offensive comment against the wife of the Congress aspirant from this constituency.
In a discussion with media, Singh said the Congress candidate Vishwanath Kunjam did not give correct information about his wife in the nomination form. Instead of mentioning the name of his wife, Kunjam has written the name of his 'rakhail' (kept). Kunjam has hidden the name of his first wife, Singh said.
Now amidst the spree of attacks and counter-attacks which is going on in the state ahead of bypolls, Congress launched a fresh spree of attack against the ruling party.
In a series of tweets on MP Congress' official handle, party attacked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not speaking against the BJP leader's remark.
Even irked Twitterati slammed the BJP leaders for their silence over the derogatory remark by Bisahulal Singh.
A day after former Chief Minister Kamal Nath allegedly used the word 'item' against Madhya Pradesh's Dalit woman Minister Imarti Devi, the leaders of the ruling BJP led by the Chief Minister had held two-hour 'silent' sit-in protests on Monday at different places in the state.
Thus, now when BJP leader made derogatory remarks against a woman, several Twitterati asked whether BJP leaders will hold silent protests now.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kunjam termed Bisahulal Singh's statement as baseless and said he will file a defamation suit against him.
"I got married 15 years back and have a 14-year-old daughter. I will file a defamation suit against him. This exposes the BJP candidate's character. On one hand they are staging drama of silent fast and on the other hand they disrespect women," he said.
The BJP minister could not be contacted for the reaction.
State BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said he was unable to contact Singh as he is campaigning in interior areas.
BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday sat on a two-hour silent fast to protest against Kamal Nath's remark wherein he referred to state minister Imarti Devi as "item" during an election rally.
Bypolls for 28 Assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3.
(With inputs from agencies)
