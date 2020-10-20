'Will BJP leaders hold silent protests now?': Twitter irked as BJP's Bisahulal Singh calls Congress candidate’s wife ‘rakhail'

There is no end in sight to remarks made against women in the run-up to by-elections in the state.

The dust over former chief minister Kamal Nath’s comments on women and child development minister Imarti Devi has yet to settle. But food and civil supplies minister and BJP candidate from Anuppur Bisahulal Singh has made an offensive comment against the wife of the Congress aspirant from this constituency.

In a discussion with media, Singh said the Congress candidate Vishwanath Kunjam did not give correct information about his wife in the nomination form. Instead of mentioning the name of his wife, Kunjam has written the name of his 'rakhail' (kept). Kunjam has hidden the name of his first wife, Singh said.

Now amidst the spree of attacks and counter-attacks which is going on in the state ahead of bypolls, Congress launched a fresh spree of attack against the ruling party.

In a series of tweets on MP Congress' official handle, party attacked CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not speaking against the BJP leader's remark.