 Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died In 3 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died In 3 Days

Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died In 3 Days

Ten elephants have died in the BTR in a span of three days earlier this week. On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the reserve (BTR), while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly man was killed in an attack by wild elephants on Saturday outside the buffer zone of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh, where 10 jumbos died in three days this week, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Ramratan Yadav (65), he said.

"The wild elephants trampled him to death when he went to answer nature's call outside the reserve early this morning," the BTR official said.

The incident took place in Devra village, Umaria Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vivek Singh told PTI over phone.

FPJ Shorts
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

Ten elephants have died in the BTR in a span of three days earlier this week. On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the reserve (BTR), while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

Read Also
Jumbo Mystery Solved? Fungus-Laced Kodo Crop Killed 10 Elephants In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Guess...
article-image

Only three elephants, out of the 13-member herd, are alive now, officials have said earlier.

When asked whether the man was killed by the remaining three pachyderms, the official said it was hard to ascertain their identity.

It will only be known after investigation, he added.

Another ground duty official of the BTR said the three remaining jumbos from the herd were seen moving towards the forest area in Katni district.

"This movement is unusual as it had never been found in the past in the BTR," the forest official said.

The BTR is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died...

Wild Elephants Trample Elderly Man To Death Outside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Where 10 Jumbos Died...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Pregnant Woman 'Forced' To Clean Blood-Stained Hospital Bed After Husband's...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja, Announces Major Infrastructure &...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Govardhan Puja, Announces Major Infrastructure &...

From Indore’s Poha Jalebi To Gwalior’s Khasta Bedmi Puri & Aloo Sabji, A Culinary Journey Across...

From Indore’s Poha Jalebi To Gwalior’s Khasta Bedmi Puri & Aloo Sabji, A Culinary Journey Across...

‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ Becomes Donkey Of The Highest Order, Sold For ₹1.25 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh

‘Lawrence Bishnoi’ Becomes Donkey Of The Highest Order, Sold For ₹1.25 Lakh In Madhya Pradesh