Why Mohabbat Ki Dukan Of RaGa Get Closed In MP: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken a potshot at Congress by trying to know why Mohabbat Ki Dukan of Rahul Gandhi got closed in Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A has started to show fissures from now onwards.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he dubbed the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc as a "purely opportunistic" alliance that it is bound to disintegrate, a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar blamed the Congress' preoccupation with assembly polls in five states for coalition's inability to build on the momentum it had gained in recent months.

Accusing Congress of trying to blow the appeasement wind by speaking about HAMAS organisation, he said that why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi remained mum when Sanathan Dharma was insulted. Why Kamal Nath was silent inside the Parliament when then PM PV Narsinghrao had spoken to rebuild the Babri Masjid.

He expressed anguish by stating that why Congress gets pained over the Ayodhya issue. He sought to know whether Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh had ever gone to Ayodhya to worship Lord Ram. BOX Kamal Nath may lose the election: Prasad Ravi Prasad said Congress candidate from Chindwara, Kamal Nath is in troubled waters and one should not be surprised if he gets defeated in the election. The situation of Nath is not good in Chindwara.

Nath hits back to Prasad

"He (Ravi Shankar Prasad) may keep saying anything. Ravi Shankar Prasad himself should first win the election from somewhere and then tell," said former chief minister Kamal Nath to media persons here on Friday. The ex-CM Nath has hit back at the remark of BJP's Member of the Parliament Ravi Shankar Parsad saying he (Prasad) should himself first win election from somewhere and then tell.